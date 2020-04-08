A leg up in engagement due to the COVID-19 pandemic could mean that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is set for broad price hikes next year, Bernstein suggests.

That's next year, and not this year, as the outbreak makes a "difficult environment" for anybody to raise prices in 2020, the firm says.

But "increased engagement and appreciation" from users this year "could make it that much easier for Netflix to successfully pass through pricing increases in 2021."

It has a price target of $487 (well above consensus), now implying 31% upside.