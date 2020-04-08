SDX Energy makes onshore discovery in Egypt
Apr. 08, 2020 12:24 PM ETSDX Energy Inc. (SDRYF)SDRYFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- SDX Energy (OTC:SDRYF) announces a new discovery at the South Disouq project in Egypt, with the SD-12X (Sobhi) well encountering 108 feet of net high-quality gas-bearing sands; ~24 bcf of gas was confirmed with the discovery.
- SDX owns a 55% working interest in the concession.
- The SD-12X well is expected to be tied-in to South Disouq’s production facilities in 2021, with anticipated cost of ~$3.5M.
- The company says that the Sobhi discovery has the potential to extend the current South Disouq plateau production of 50 MMscfe/d through to 2023/24 with a low-cost tie in, utilizing the existing gas processing plant