Rio Tinto (RIO +0.2% ) will proceed with its $3.7B dividend payment this month, Chairman Simon Thompson told shareholders today, as a weaker global economy forces some of its mining peers to forgo payouts.

Rio made the decision because of its strong balance sheet, operations are running safely and its order book for iron ore is full, Thompson said, adding that the company will review its 2020 interim dividend in July to take into account the impact of the coronavirus.

The company held the London leg of its annual general meeting today via teleconference due to coronavirus restrictions.