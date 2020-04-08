Most small businesses lack cushion for missing two months of revenue: NY Fed

Some 86% of U.S. small businesses would need to take some action to mitigate losses if they missed two months of revenue, according to the New York Fed's Small Business Credit Survey, which was conducted in the latter half of 2019 before the COVID- 19 pandemic emerged in the U.S.

Such actions might include using an owner's personal funds, taking out debt, or reducing salaries of the owner or employees.

Less than half of small businesses have received funds from a bank in the last five years, according to the survey.

That's particularly salient now because it could slow their access to the Payroll Protection Program funds available under the CARES Act, as banks still need to vet applicants to meet strict anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism laws.

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, almost two-thirds of the firms surveyed faced financial challenges in the previous year, with the most common being paying operating expenses (43%) followed by difficulties with credit availability (33%).