Cash remains trash - Ray Dalio

Holding court at Davos earlier this year, the once-mysterious, but now ubiquitous founder of Bridgewater Associates infamously (given subsequent events) counseled that cash is trash.

Hosting an "Ask Me Anything" event on Reddit last night, Dalio is sticking with that advice, but with a slightly different angle. His contention now is that the government printing press is working overtime, so investors should look past the current short squeeze in the dollar, and instead buy things like gold and certain stocks.

Other advice from the man with billions and the ear of presidents and kings: "I think that pursuing peace and savoring life, rather than fighting over wealth and power, is much wiser."