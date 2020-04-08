The U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday rejected a request for a rehearing from oil refiners HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) and CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) seeking to challenge the court's January ruling that the Environmental Protection Agency had issued biofuel waivers inappropriately.

In a blow to the refining industry, the ruling effectively forces the EPA to dramatically reduce the number of waivers it can grant to refiners exempting them from their obligations under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard.

The 10th Circuit ruled in January that Small Refinery Exemptions can be used only as extensions for refineries that had secured them continuously each year since 2010, a standard that would exclude all but two refineries from consideration for future waivers.

Other potentially relevant tickers include VLO, MPC, PSX, PBF, ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX, ANDE

ETFs: CORN, FUE