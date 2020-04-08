Restaurant stocks are outperforming on the day as investors seem to be taking some comfort that the stay-at-home orders in the U.S. could be lifted within weeks. Most chain operators have cut costs to the bone and dug in for a longer dark period.
Notable gainers include Del Taco Restaurants (TACO +21.8%), Brinker International (EAT +14.8%), Dine Brands Global (DIN +12.5%), Chuy's Holdings (CHUY +12.8%), BJ's Restaurants (BJRI +12.8%), Jack in the Box (JACK +12.8%), Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH +12.4%), Wendy's (WEN +9.7%), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH +11.2%), Noodles (NDLS +7.5%), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +8.8%), Denny's (DENN +8.2%), Wingstop (WING +6.6%), El Pollo Loco (LOCO +7.4%), Cracker Barrel (CBRL +7.0%), Yum Brands (YUM +4.8%) and Arcos Dorados (ARCO +4.1%).
All that buying into the eating out concept has seen Waitr Holdings (WTRH -3.8%) move in the opposite direction.