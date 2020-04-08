Restaurant stocks are outperforming on the day as investors seem to be taking some comfort that the stay-at-home orders in the U.S. could be lifted within weeks. Most chain operators have cut costs to the bone and dug in for a longer dark period.

Notable gainers include Del Taco Restaurants (TACO +21.8% ), Brinker International (EAT +14.8% ), Dine Brands Global (DIN +12.5% ), Chuy's Holdings (CHUY +12.8% ), BJ's Restaurants (BJRI +12.8% ), Jack in the Box (JACK +12.8% ), Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH +12.4% ), Wendy's (WEN +9.7% ), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH +11.2% ), Noodles (NDLS +7.5% ), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +8.8% ), Denny's (DENN +8.2% ), Wingstop (WING +6.6% ), El Pollo Loco (LOCO +7.4% ), Cracker Barrel (CBRL +7.0% ), Yum Brands (YUM +4.8% ) and Arcos Dorados (ARCO +4.1% ).