Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it will start large-scale maintenance of its Pernis refinery in the Netherlands in mid-April, more than two weeks earlier than previously planned.

Shell says the maintenance will temporarily shut the 404K bbl/day refinery, the largest in Europe.

To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Shell says it will take precautionary measures during the turnaround such as working in small teams, keeping a safe distance between workers, and restricting the number of workers at the plant.