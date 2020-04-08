Philips (PHG +0.9% ) and the U.S. government have agreed to work together to accelerate access to critical materials and components, and regulatory approvals, in order to rapidly increase the production of ventilators.

Philips plans to double the production by May 2020 and achieve a four-fold increase by Q3 2020 for supply to the U.S. and global markets.

Philips will invest several tens of millions in its ventilator manufacturing sites in the U.S.

As a result of its production ramp up, Philips was able to deliver an additional batch of ventilators to one of New York’s hospitals, to help provide immediate relief to the surge of COVID-19 patients within the city.

“There is an unprecedented global demand for medical equipment to help diagnose and treat patients with COVID-19. We welcome the support of the U.S. government in our efforts to aggressively increase the production of hospital ventilators." said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips.