Roxgold reports Q1 production results; reaffirms 2020 production outlook
Apr. 08, 2020 1:30 PM ETRoxgold Inc. (ROGFF)ROGFFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- In Q1, Roxgold's (OTCPK:ROGFF +0.3%) Yaramoko mine produced 32,380 ounces, based on processing 125,879 tonnes at an average grade of 8.7 grams per tonne and average mill recoveries of 97.9%; ore mined reached 134,472 tonnes
- The processing plant availability was 96.4%, with an average throughput rate of 1,383 tonnes per day exceeding nameplate capacity by ~26%; average throughput was lower due to a planned 39-hour mill shutdown for a complete mill relining.
- Gold ounces sold of 30,126 ounces were lower than production due to the timing of gold shipments at the end of the quarter.
- The company reaffirms annual gold production guidance of between 120,000 ounces - 130,000 ounces