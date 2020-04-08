Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-63.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $412.09M (-4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CONN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.