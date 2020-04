Citi sees Walmart (WMT -0.8% ) as a retail winner in the post-pandemic world.

"When we think about what has been working in general within the U.S. retail landscape (and what will likely continue to work), we would characterize it as online, off-mall, convenience and value. WMT checks all four boxes," writes analyst Paul Lejuez. He notes that grocery is now up to 55% of all of Walmart's sales.

Citi assigns a Buy rating and price target of $140 to Walmart to rep 15% upside potential.