Fed pivoted to 'profoundly uncertain' outlook at emergency meeting

During the Fed's emergency meeting on March 15, the central bank's officials observed that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic the U.S. economic outlook "deteriorated sharply in recent weeks" and became "profoundly uncertain."

That's in sharp contrast to previous FOMC minutes where the policymakers' base case was for sustained economic expansion.

Thus, the Fed cut the federal funds target range by 100 basis points to 0%-0.25% that Sunday evening.

Some of the officials were pushing for a 50 bps cut and wanted to "wait until there was greater assurance that the transmission mechanism of monetary policy via financial markets and the supply of credit to households and businesses was working effectively."

They also worried that a 100-bp cut would send an "overly negative signal about the economic outlook."

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester was the only member to vote against the 100-bp cut in favor of a 50-bp reduction.

The Fed participants also discussed open market operations to purchase Treasury securities and agency MBS "to support the smooth functioning of these securities markets, which in turn would help support the supply of credit to households and businesses."

Update at 2:20 PM: Several of the officials wanted to discourage banks from repurchasing share or paying dividends to equity holders following the central bank's proposed measures to ensure the flow of credit.

While the Fed hasn't pressured banks yet to suspend dividends to shareholders, the European Central Bank has.

2:34 PM: As Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said since the meeting, the Fed members emphasized in the meeting that they're "prepared to use its full range of tools to support the flow of credit to households and businesses."

And the central bank has unleashed a slew of lending facilities and other actions to keep credit flowing since then — such as adding commercial MBS to its QE program, bringing back the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility, and expanding the commercial paper funding facility to keep credit flowing to municipalities, and expanding the money market mutual fund liquidity facility.