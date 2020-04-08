Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +6% ) says it is cutting production rates by about a third to adapt to the new coronavirus market environment.

The company now plans to manufacture 40 A320s per month, two A330s per month and six A350s per month under new production rates.

Airbus says it delivered 36 aircraft in March compared with 55 in February, as customers asked to defer deliveries.

For the quarter, Airbus delivered 122 aircraft, down 25% from a year earlier, while booking 290 net commercial aircraft orders and an additional 60 planes produced in the quarter were undelivered.