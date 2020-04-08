Crude oil surges suddenly toward the end of the day's trading, as RBC reports Russia is ready to cut production by ~1.6M bbl/day, citing an energy ministry source.

May WTI crude +7.2% to $25.33/bbl; June Brent +3.3% to $32.92/bbl. (CL1:COM)

The reduction would be equivalent to a 14% decrease from Q1 levels, according to the report.

RBC says non-OPEC countries expected to take part in a new supply cut deal include the U.S., Brazil, Norway, Canada and Mexico.

The top U.S. oil ETF (USO +2.1% ) resumes trading after a brief halt for volatility.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, GUSH, ERX, BNO