Five Democratic senators send Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos a letter about the firing of Staten Island organizer Christian Smalls.

Amazon said it fired Smalls for violating a paid quarantine to join the protest, which focused on coronavirus-related safety concerns at the facility.

The senators, citing recent media reports, say Smalls' two-week quarantine started after he started to help organize the event and should have ended five days before the strike.

Key quote from the letter: "The right to organize is a bedrock of our economy, responsible for many of the greatest advances achieved by workers over generations."

The firing had already brought heat from NYC's mayor, who announced a probe, and the state attorney general.

Related: Amazon is piloting the use of disinfectant fog at the Staten Island warehouse.