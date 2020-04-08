MSC Industrial surges as safety products provide buffer, dividend looks safe
Apr. 08, 2020 2:51 PM ETMSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM)MSMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- MSC Industrial Direct (MSM +7.0%) rips to its highest in more than a month despite reporting mixed quarterly results, as the company says it has ample liquidity to run the business and funds its dividend.
- As a provider of essential services to many organizations on the front lines, MSC says it does not plan to shut down its customer fulfillment centers.
- MSC says sales dropped off significantly over the final two weeks in March as customer shutdowns spread rapidly across the U.S., but as the month progressed, large orders and sales of safety and janitorial products surged, particularly to government customers.
- MSC notes an unusually large gap between orders and invoicing developed late in the quarter, a function of the surge in safety and janitorial orders, scarcity of product and longer lead times, and it expects most of the bookings will invoice during the April‐June period.