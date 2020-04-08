In an update, Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) notes it's launched Season Three of its Call of Duty: Modern Warfare universe today.

That means new content and a new Battle Pass, unified across Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone, including new maps, modes, weapons, operators, vehicle skins, cosmetics and other content.

(Warzone is available for free download, and the full version of Modern Warfare isn't required to play Warzone.)

Meanwhle, it says players have totaled more than 2.4B play hours in Modern Warfare/Warzone.