Planet Fitness seen as a long-term winner
Apr. 08, 2020 3:02 PM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)
- D.A. Davidson starts off coverage on Planet Fitness (PLNT +14.2%) with a Buy rating on its view that the company will see long-term revenue growth.
- "We think PLNT's correction represents a good entry point, given the company’s leadership in fitness centers, attractive franchise business model, and superior unit economics," reads the firm's update.
- D.A. Davidson expects long-term revenue growth out of the fitness center chain in the double digits and EPS growth in the mid-teens to low-20% range. A $60 price target is established based on a 30X 2021 EPS estimate multiple.