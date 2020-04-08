KBW upgrades Fidelity National Financial and Fidelity American Financial on compelling valuations

As Fidelity National Financial and (FNF +6.4% ) and Fidelity American Financial (FAF +7.1% ) trades at compelling valuations, KBW analyst Bose George upgrades insurers from market perform to outperform.

Lower residential and commercial transaction volumes are expected to impact earnings, but later insurers are expected to emerge from the recession with most of its earnings power intact.

FAF PT set to $57, implies 25% from current price of $45.46.

FNF PT set to $37, implies 36% from current price of $27.28.

FAF Quant Rating Very Bullish; Sell Side Rating Very Bullish

FNF Quant Rating Neutral; Sell Side Rating Very Bullish