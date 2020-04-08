The ministry restricts the use of Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) due to "critical weaknesses and serious security and data protection problems."

The newspaper Handelsblatt viewed a memo to employees, explaining that the ministry couldn't outright ban Zoom due to its use among international partners.

Taiwan has told officials to stop using Zoom, and Switzerland advised workers to use Microsoft Teams.

NYC schools, SpaceX, and NASA all recently banned the use of Zoom.

