Will Lewis, CEO of Dow Jones (NWS +1.1% , NWSA +1.9% ), is exiting after hearing that his contract won't be renewed.

He was named the company's CEO, and publisher of The Wall Street Journal, in May 2014 following a decade at parent News Corp.

The move follows lengthy contract negotiations, Lewis said in a DJ interview: “I’m really very sad to leave ... It’s been the best six years of my life, but I am proud to say that the company is in very solid shape as I go.”

The company saw significant growth during its tenure, and is facing high instability along with other ad-supported businesses in the recent downturn.