U.S. COVID-19 cases top 400K; light at the end of the tunnel?

Per Johns Hopkins Case Tracker, global confirmed COVID-19 cases are now 1,475,976, up 4.9% from yesterday. Fatalities are up 7.7% to 86,979. Leaders:

U.S.: 404,352 (+5.5%)/13,829 (15.0%). Fatalities, predictably, lag hospitalizations which peaked several weeks ago.

Spain: 146,690 (+4.4%)/14,673 (5.6%).

Italy: 139,422 (+2.8%)/17,669 (+3.2%).

France: 113,951 (+3.6%)/10,884 (+5.2%).

Germany: 110,483 (+3.5%)/2,183 (+12.4%).

Experts say that it remains difficult to predict which patients will progress to severe illness. Initial epidemiological data showed higher risk in the elderly, men and those will pre-existing conditions like heart or lung disease but many others without these risk factors have become severely ill.