Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +1.1% ) is the latest and biggest of the country's oil producers to signal support for help from the federal government in cutting output to try to stem the plunge in prices that has hammered the industry.

"As long as it's a broad-based approach, we could support it," company president Tim McKay told a virtual investor conference hosted by Bank of Nova Scotia and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

Earlier this week, Cenovus Energy (CVE +4.2% ) expressed support for further mandated cuts.

Morgan Stanley analysts foresee initial Western Canadian oil supply cuts of ~900M bbl/day, potentially increasing to 1.5M bbl/day with low oil prices and as storage congestion intensifies.