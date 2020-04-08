Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told House Democrats that the government will announce soon a municipal funding facility and a mainstream funding facility for organizations with up to 10K employees, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Yesterday, he told Fox Business Network that the Treasury is working with the Fed to set up a Main Street lending facility and a municipal lending facility.

Separately, a group of senators, led by Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Mark Warner, sent a letter to Mnuchin urging him to use money in the $2T coronavirus relief bill to help with liquidity shortfalls facing mortgage servicers.

Municipal bond ETFs: MUB, NVG, NEA, PML