Airbnb (AIRB) expects revenue to fall to about $2.2B this year, down from the $4.8B in 2019, according to The Information sources.

The forecast assumes that bookings would stand at about half of last year's levels by the middle of the year, which might not happen in the current environment.

The scenario that Airbnb showed to investors also featured the projection of reaching $5.6B in revenue in 2021.

Sources say Airbnb has internally discussed achieving a cash cushion to help it come out ahead when the pandemic clears.

Earlier this week, Airbnb announced a new $1B fundraising round, which Reuters sources said came with an up to 11% interest rate.