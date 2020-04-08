Airlines looking for federal assistance are being asked to provide detailed info on capital structure, liquidity, loyalty programs and unencumbered assets to the Treasury Department, according to Reuters.
Most carriers have their hands out as they burn through cash at a fast clip, but are also looking for ways to avoid giving away equity.
The timing of when the government funds might arrive and at what terms is still up in the air.
Sector watch: American Airlines (AAL +10.1%), Delta Airlines (DAL +4.4%), Southwest Airlines (LUV +5.0%), United Airlines (UAL +11.1%), JetBlue (JBLU +2.6%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA +5.5%), Alaska Air Group (ALK +1.3%), Allegiant Travel (ALGT -2.0%), Spirit Airlines (SAVE +8.1%), Mesa Airlines (MESA +14.2%) and SkyWest (SKYW +5.7%).