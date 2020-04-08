Exxon Mobil (XOM +5% ) has reduced rates a third time at its Baton Rouge, La., refinery and is running the site at about two-thirds of capacity as it struggles with lower gasoline demand, Bloomberg reports.

Earlier rate cuts at the 502.5K bbl/day refinery - Exxon's second largest in the U.S. - had cut capacity by 12% and then 16%.

The company's 369K bbl/day Beaumont, Tex., refinery reportedly is running at ~65% capacity as it conducts maintenance on its biggest crude unit and several other units.

Maintenance on Beaumont began in late March and is expected to be completed in early May.