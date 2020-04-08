As mortgage servicers get deluged with requests to delay monthly mortgage payments, one of the housing industry's top regulators denies that those servicers need help.

The $2T coronavirus relief package signed into law on March 27 mandates that all borrowers with government-backed mortgage are allowed to delay at least 90 days of monthly payments.

Even if borrowers are allowed to delay payments, though, mortgage servicers are still required to pay bondholders.

Last week Mark Calabria, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency told CNBC that a liquidity facility for servicers isn't needed yet but it might be in a few months.

And yesterday, Calabria, whose agency oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, told the Wall Street Journal that servicers won't need help for at least a year, saying he sees no evidence of a crisis for nonbank servicers.

The Mortgage Bankers Association disagrees. "Since Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will eventually reimburse mortgage servicers for the payments they must advance during forbearance, Director Calabria should advocate for the creation of a liquidity facility at the Fed to ensure the stability of the housing finance market," said MBA President and CEO Bob Broeksmit.

The Fed would have to set up a liquidity facility, which would backed by the Treasury. And though Calabria's permission isn't needed to set one up, he does have a powerful voice in the matter.

In an e-mail to Seeking Alpha, Michael Bright, CEO of the Structured Finance Association, also takes issue with Calabria's stance. "FHFA has taken a wait-and-see approach that has perpetuated market uncertainty," he said.

"The administration, including FHFA, has advocated for this forbearance and should be willing to pay for its own programs rather than expecting private American companies to pick up the tab, with potentially bad outcomes for homeowners and taxpayers," Bright said.

