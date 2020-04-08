Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) says it saw a drop in demand toward the end of March, which it expects to continue during the second quarter and possibly longer.

"We believe the number of miles driven, as well as the number of service appointments, are decreasing as a result of these government-imposed restrictions, which we expect will negatively impact our financial performance until such time as these restrictions are lifted."

Financial moves by Dorman aimed at conserving cash include drawing down $99M from its $100M revolving credit facility, increasing the level of receivables collected under various factoring programs, temporarily suspending buybacks and deferring capital expenditures,

Source: Press Release