El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) says system-wide comparable restaurant sales for Q1 (ended March 25) decreased 1.5%. The consensus mark isn't relevant due to a lack of revisions since the pandemic.

The vast majority of El Pollo Loco restaurants are operating on a take-away, mobile pick-up and delivery basis only, as well as maintaining drive-thru operations where available.

The company has enhanced its existing cash position amid the pandemic by fully drawing down its $150M revolving credit facility, adding $34.5M of cash to its balance sheet. LOCO has also temporarily suspended all but essential capital spending and buybacks.

