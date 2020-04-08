Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Q1-end same-store occupancy of 98.1% improves from 97.9% at Dec. 31, 2019, and is a tick down from 98.2% at March 31, 2019.

Cash rents on new and renewed leases totaling ~0.6M square feet starting in Q1 increased ~22% with a tenant retention ratio of 85.7%.

Has cash balance of ~$70M and no balance outstanding on its $250M revolving credit facility.

Executed two full-building leases totaling 283K square feet and one lease for a 5.4-acre improved land parcel during the quarter.

Acquired two industrial properties, comprised of one 66K-square-foot building and a 2.7-acre land parcel for a total of $29.7M.

Has two acquisitions under contract totaling $10.2M and three properties under contract for sale for $54.0M.