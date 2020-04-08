Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) says certain of the company’s revolving credit lenders agreed to provide an incremental $131M of revolving credit commitments to its senior secured revolving credit facility.

"The increase in our revolving credit facility, combined with actions we have taken to reduce operating expenses and capital expenditures, provides us with significant runway to operate in this uncertain environment," says Six Flags CEO Mike Spanos

The company expects revenue in Q1 of $25M to $30M. SIX was running ahead of last year's pace before the impact of the pandemic factored in.

Source: Press Release