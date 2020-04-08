Stocks, oil rally as production deal looks likely; S&P hits four-week high

Stocks recouped most of its Tuesday afternoon U-turn, with the S&P 500 closing at its highest level since March 10.

S&P and Dow both finished +3.4% ; Nasdaq +2.6% .

Stocks opened higher after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the start of a turnaround in the fight against the coronavirus could come after this week.

The major indexes then rallied late after the FOMC minutes from the recent emergency meetings revealed that the Fed felt the need for a strenuous response to the virus - nothing investors did not already know - and Russia said it was ready for a supply cut deal while Algeria confirmed tomorrow's OPEC+ meeting would discuss reductions of 10M bbl/day.

Crude oil soared as much as 11% on the news before settling +6.2% to $25.09/bbl.

Among the S&P sectors, real estate ( +7.5% ) was today's big winner, followed by energy ( +6.6% ), utilities ( +5.4% ), materials ( +4.9% ) and health care ( +4.1%) .

The 10-year Treasury yield added 3 bps to 0.77%.