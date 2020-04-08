Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) will collaborate with the University of Illinois at Chicago to investigate small molecules for the potential treatment of COVID-19.

The partnership will include the use of a high-throughput screening assay to identify candidates that may prevent cathepsin-L cleavage of SARS-CoV-2 glycoproteins that are required for viral processing in the host cell.

The company says it is also exploring drugs that may block the virus from entering the cell at an entry point called the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 receptor and drugs that inhibit the transmembrane protease serine 2 precursor.

The program includes the initiation of a study, ODYSSEY, evaluating tradipitant in hospitalized severely ill patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.