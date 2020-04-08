Extreme Networks cuts guidance, updates pandemic reactions
Apr. 08, 2020
- Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) has issued updated expectations for its fiscal Q3 (March quarter), which it will report out May 6.
- The company now expects revenues of $210M, with non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12 to -$0.15 (GAAP EPS of -$0.36 to -$0.39). Gross margin is seen at 56-57% non-GAAP, and 53-54% GAAP.
- It is expecting positive cash flow driven by solid collections. Cash on hand at quarter's end was $196M, with net debt at $230M.
- Supply constraints hit revenues, it says; at this time, the supply chain is operating at about 90% capacity in Asian facilities, and 70% in non-Asian facilities, up from late February's 40%. It expects to be near full capacity by mid-May.
- In other action taken so far, it's tightened discretionary spending, hiring and working capital as well as drawn down $55M of a $75M revolver. And in more action for April and May, it's implementing more temporary cost reductions, accelerating some actions to improve R&D and sale productivity, and working with lenders to adjust covenants to its Term Loan A beyond July 31.