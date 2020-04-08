Maxar Technologies' (NYSE:MAXR) sale of MDA to a private consortium has closed.

The move returns one of the biggest independent suppliers of space components and systems to Canadian control.

A consortium led by Toronto-based Northern Private Capital has acquired all MDA operations across Canada and the UK, for a deal value of C$1B.

It was financed by a combination of equity (provided by NPC and certain limited partners along with other leading investors) and debt.