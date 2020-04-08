eXp Realty (OTC:EXPI) April 2020 sales volume and transaction appears to be on track for Y/Y growth, but the company expects significantly reduced real estate transactions in future months to due to government-mandated protocols and resulting economic impacts of COVID-19.

The company reduced expenses by eliminating business travel for all staff, freezing hiring for non-essential open positions, reducing its use of contractors, shifting some staff to VirBELA, and cutting headcount by 15% across the company.

eXP Founder Glenn Sanford, CEO Jason Gesing, CFO Jeff Whiteside and Chief Accounting Officer Alan Goldman have taken significant salary cuts and board members' cash compensation has been reduced.

Preliminary Q1 residential sides increased 73% to more than 38,000 vs. the year-ago quarter.

Residential transaction volume closed in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 rose 93%Y/Y to $11.2B.