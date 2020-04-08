Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) expects 4Q20 net sales to be ~$547M (+2% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $529.49M; and Adj. EBITDA is expected to be ~$124M.

For FY20 expects net sales to be ~$2.07B (+1% Y/Y); Adj. EBITDA of ~$460M; FCF is estimated to be at $225M; and net debt leverage ratio of 1.9x.

“We finished our fiscal 2020 with record annual free cash flow, our net debt leverage ratio below 2x, ~$575M of cash on our balance sheet and facing no long-term debt maturities before August 2024. Given the uncertainty, we have elected to suspend share repurchases for the time being, but we remain committed to sustaining our common stock dividend”, commented Todd Adams, President and CEO.

Company to report FY20 results and provide a business update on or about May 13, 2020.

