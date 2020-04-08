Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) says preliminary Q1 revenues totaled ~$165M, missing $172M analyst consensus estimate.

The company expects revenues from U.S. land E&P markets will decline in the near term, driven by anticipated reductions in drilling and completion activity.

In response to the Covid-19 situation and the drop in oil and gas prices, Newpark will eliminate all non-essential capital spending - which cuts expected 2020 capex to $15M-$20M - as well as implement workforce reductions and salary cuts.

Newpark says it ended Q1 with a $49M cash balance and $163M in total debt, which includes the remaining $85.5M of convertible notes maturing in December 2021.