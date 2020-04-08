AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) declares $0.12/share monthly dividend, -25% decrease from prior dividend of $0.16.

Forward yield 12.78%

Payable May 11; for shareholders of record April 30; ex-div April 29.

Alongside, the company says tangible book value per share as of March 31 was $13.60, down 23% YTD. On April 1, AGNC estimated March 31 book value at $12.35-$13.25, so things are a bit fluid. Today's closing price of $11.27 is a 17% discount to March 31 book ($13.60).

Shares are marginally lower in after hours action

See AGNC Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.