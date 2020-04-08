The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission modifies some rules for business development companies and other closed-end funds, making them more similar to those followed by operating companies.

The SEC voted to adopt the rule amendments to implement certain provisions of the Small Business Credit Availability Act and the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act.

The amendments are designed to streamline the registration, offering, and investor communications processes for BDCs and registered closed-end funds and will provide benefits to market participants and investors, including advancing capital formation and modernizing and streamlining disclosures, the SEC.

Among the changes, BDCs will now be able to use a short-form registration statement if they meet certain requirements and have a public float of $75M or more.

Eligible affected funds will be able to qualify for well-known seasoned issuer status, which will make it easier for them to raise capital in the public market.

ETFs: CEFL, BDCL, YYY, PCEF, FOF, BIZD, BDCS, FGB