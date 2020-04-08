AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) trims its monthly dividend to 12 cents per share from 16 cents as market dislocations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic hurt its book value in Q1.

"A significant portion of the decline in our book value during the first quarter was driven by reduced price premiums for higher quality specified pools, which we believe will reverse over time," said CEO and Chief Investment Officer Gary Kain.

AGNC rises 2.6% in after-hours trading.

Estimates tangible net book value of ~$13.60 per common share at March 31, 2020, down ~23% YTD.

Estimates projected Q1 net spread and dollar roll income, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost to be 55 cents to 58 cents per share; consensus estimate is 57 cents.

As of March 31, 2020, estimated cash and unencumbered agency MBS were ~$3.5B, which didn't include ~$1.2B of capital plus excess margin held at the company's broker-dealer subsidiary Bethesda Securities or $0.3B of unencumbered non-agency securities.

As of March 31, 2020, AGNC's total investment portfolio was ~$93B, which included ~$21B of To-Be-Announced agency MBS and $1.1B of non-agency securities.

"At risk" leverage was ~9.4x at quarter end.