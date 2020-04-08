Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it will extend the care and maintenance period at the Voisey's Bay copper mine in Canada by as much as three months, as it continues to monitor the progression and events associated with Covid-19.

Vale placed the mine in care and maintenance for four weeks on March 17.

The company says the Long Harbor processing plant will continue to operate, using stored concentrate to maintain nickel and cobalt production at planned levels.

However, copper production in Voisey's Bay will be reduced due to the stoppage of the mine, with an impact of as much as 6K tons in H1.