Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) forms a Recovery Readiness Task Force that will provide step-by-step protocols for tenants and landlords to use as they begin planning the transition back to the workplace.

The effort will build on best practices from Cushman & Wakefield’s experience in China, where the firm is already moving 10,000 companies and nearly a million workers back into more than 1,000 buildings through a joint venture with Vanke Service.

Also, the company is introducing a new office design concept on its website illustrating a new social distancing program developed by the firm and being piloted in the Netherlands.