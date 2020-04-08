Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) plans to idle its Gallup refinery in New Mexico, the second-smallest of its 16 U.S. refineries, as of April 15 amid a faltering economy and weakening demand for gasoline, Bloomberg reports.

Several U.S. refiners including Phillips 66, Valero and HollyFrontier have been lowering rates near minimum levels and delaying major maintenance as storage tanks fill up with fuel they cannot sell, but Gallup would be the first U.S. facility to actually shut down.

U.S. gasoline demand last week fell to the lowest level since at least 1990, according to government data.

While a refinery's "minimum" level differs from company to company and even from plant to plant, it is typically considered at 60-65% of capacity; below that level, many facilities need to be idled.