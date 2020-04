Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) declares $0.055/share monthly dividend, -31.3% decrease from prior dividend of $0.080.

Forward yield 23.4%

Payable May 27; for shareholders of record April 30; ex-div April 29.

Estimated March 31 book value per share of $4.64 compares to yesterday's close of $3.53. BVPS on April 7 is seen in the $4.83-$4.93 range.

Estimated GAAP net loss in Q1 is seen at $1.42 per share, including $1.66 for share of realized and unrealized losses on RMBS holdings.

