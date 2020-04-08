"We're getting much closer to getting our country back to the way it was," President Trump said at the White House coronavirus task force briefing, without giving any specifics on timing.

On the medical supply situation, FEMA has delivered 11M N95 masks to states within a few days, Trump said. The U.S. is working with Philips (NYSE:PHG) to double ventilators by May, he said.

"At some point, we're all going to win," he said, referring to the countries combating the coronavirus.

The U.S. is sharing information with countries around the world, he said. "We're giving them whatever information we're able to glean."

The State Department has repatriated more than 50,000 U.S. citizens since Jan. 29, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said; there are several thousand more that the department is working to bring home now.

The U.S. has 423,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up ~36K from yesterday, and 14,390 deaths, up ~2K from April 7, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

6:13 PM: The U.S. has about 30M hydoxychloroquine pills in the national stockpile.

6:15 PM: Trump calls on Congress to approve additional funding for small business loans quickly. "Democrats and Republicans are coming together" on the issue, he said.

A phase four stimulus bill can come later, he said.

6:18 PM: "We have to be heading on the downside of the slope very strongly" before re-opening the country, Trump said, adding that he'll rely heavily on his health experts.

6:21 PM: Trump said he'd be in favor of reducing the salary of the head of the Tennessee Valley Authority as part of an infrastructure bill.

6:23 PM: "We're doing much better in some cases than several other countries" in changing behavior to decrease the number of new virus cases, said Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force response coordinator.

6:28 PM: Trump said he'll look at why smaller casinos in Nevada aren't eligible for the small business loans under the CARES Act. "I'll look into that strongly," he said.

6:41 PM: "I have a lot of good options" is OPEC doesn't come to an agreement on oil production tomorrow, Trump said, without naming them. He has previously said he could impose tariffs on foreign oil coming into the U.S.

6:45 PM: Trump said he doesn't have any investments in hydroxychloroquine.

6:50 PM: Vice President Mike Pence said the Treasury Department will post a new FAQ that will make it clear that lenders may use their own closing documents in handling the Payroll Protection Program forgivable loans for small businesses.

6:53 PM: Newly manufactured ventilators are arriving from GE (NYSE:GE) and Hamilton, Pence said.

6:56 PM: The CDC has new guidance that will allow essential workers who have been exposed to the coronavirus but don't have symptoms to return to work safely, Pence said. That would include health care and food supply workers, among others.

7:05 PM: "We need to keep mitigating," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "The data tells us that mitigation is working."

7:15 PM: Pence said there are four clinical trials underway to study hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

