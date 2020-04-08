Eventbrite looks to save $100M/year, cut 45% of workforce
Apr. 08, 2020 6:24 PM ETEventbrite, Inc. (EB)EBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) has launched an expense reduction effort in reaction to the pandemic that will see it cut its global workforce by 45%.
- That and other measures are expected to save $100M a year, the company says.
- The workforce measures include cash compensation cuts for the CEO and executives.
- It expects to take restructuring charges tied to the job cuts of $10M-14M pretax: $7M-10M in severance costs, and $3M-4M tied to facilities/fixed assets.
- Most of the charges will come in Q2.