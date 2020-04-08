Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) says it has suspended the company's share repurchase plan and future dividends for the rest of this year, due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Choice says domestic occupancy levels came in below 50% for the month of March after softening in the last 10 days of the month to a range of 26%-33%, a trend that has continued into early April.

Compensation of the CEO and other executive officers and well as the board have been reduced for the remainder of 2020.

The company says it has $489M in cash and available borrowing capacity through its revolving credit facility and has additional available options to increase capacity if needed.